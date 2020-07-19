Christine M. Pond, 74, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Newport Meadows of Christiana. She was born in Lancaster on October 22, 1945, daughter of the late John F. and Dorothy Brown Pond.
Chris was a 1963 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and a graduate of Philadelphia School of the Bible. She had been employed by the Christ Home in Warminster, had taught school, and retired from the IRS. Chris had also taught school for the Salvation Army, was an active volunteer, enjoyed reading, and as she loved the Lord, enjoyed preaching the Gospel.
Chris will be missed by her sisters Barbara, wife of Robert Metze of Elizabethtown, Susan Pond of Lancaster, Jean, wife of Leroy Mosteller of Columbia; her brother James Pond of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held.
"Well done thou good and faithful servant."
For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Lancaster & Conestoga
A living tribute »