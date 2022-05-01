Christine M (Polons) Young, 75, of Annville, PA passed away on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 in Hershey, PA. She was born December 6, 1946 in York, PA the daughter of the late Leo A. Polons and Odetta M. (Harman) Green.
Christine, known by friends as Tina, loved to paint, loved sunshine and reading, loved and cared for many pets throughout her life and lived a life full of modeling, music, animals, family and love. She very much enjoyed the finer things in life and was herself, one of the finer things.
Tina spent her last days surrounded by family and smiling at the thought of joining her late husband and soulmate, Ray A. Young.
She is survived by three sons; Anthony S. (Judy Olcese) Cox of Plymouth Meeting, PA; Michael R. (Holly) Young of Elizabethtown, PA; Jamie R. (Amy) Young of Seaford, DE; five grandchildren; Christina R, Trinity B, Jason J, Jessica O, Joseph J; five great-granddaughters; Aubrey, Olivia, Riley, Finley and Kensie and her beloved puppy, Stormie.
A private service and burial will be held by loved ones next week. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »