Christine M. Miner

Christine Marie Miner (nee Grubb), 76, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on March 10th, 2022 at Landis Homes personal care facility.
Christine was born May 7th, 1944 in Mobile, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late Wilson C. and Mary M. Grubb (nee Echterling).
Christine was a United States Air Force veteran and worked as a nurse in Tawas City, Michigan and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. When not working, Christine enjoyed, sailing, skiing, scuba diving, family reunions, time with friends and travelling the world, including humanitarian trips to India and China. Christine earned her private pilot's license at Iosco County Airport in Michigan, realizing a life-long dream. Christine was very active with the Red Rose Honor Guard of Lancaster, PA.
Christine is survived by her son, James Miner of East Tawas, Michigan; daughter, Donna Lueken (Paul) of Slippery Rock, PA; grandchildren Tyler Ruby (Parker) of Wexford, PA, Hannah Buckley (Trevor) of Butler, PA.
In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her sister, Victoria Eichelberger, brother-in-law Robert and an infant brother.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
