Christine M. Kreger, 59, of Largo, Florida, formerly of Lancaster passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 in Florida after a battle with cancer. Known to many as Krystal Katz, she was born in Lancaster on May 9, 1963, daughter of Wanda Burkholder.
Christine graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1981. She had worked as a CNA for Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Home and also for many years as a waitress for Prospect Diner on Columbia Avenue. She loved the beach and made her dream come true by moving and living in Florida for the past couple years. She enjoyed scrapbooking, cats, and spending time with her grandchildren. She collected lighthouses and enjoyed visiting any that she could.
Christine often said she had more friends in Heaven than here on earth. She will be missed by her mother, and step father, Wanda and Mitchell Burkholder of Adamstown; daughter, Megan Creter, wife of John of Richmond, Virginia; 7 grandchildren and one step grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, Edwin, husband of Elizabeth Slaymaker of Johnstown and her uncle, John Reed of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her son, Corey Creter in 2019 and her aunt, Kathy Sheppard.
Services will be private. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
