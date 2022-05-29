Christine Margaret Brandel Fraile, 93 of Brethren Village, Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday May 20, 2022. Born in Ridgewood NY, she was the daughter of the late George M. Brandel and Christina Freitag Brandel Wissemann. She was the loving wife of the late Ralph E. Fraile, who passed on March 26, 2015.
Raised in Ridgewood, NY where she met her husband. They moved to Hempstead NY, where they raised their family, and retired to DeBary FL. She relocated to Lancaster, PA in 2015.
Christine was a member of River City Church, DeBary FL and recently attended Grandview Church, Lancaster, PA. She belonged to P.E.O., an organization devoted to the education of women.
She worked many years for the Town of Hempstead, NY. She was an enthusiastic Cub Scout Den Leader and Girl Scout Leader. In her retirement, she was active in her church and enjoyed gardening, travel and needlework.
Christine is survived by her four beloved children Robert (Susan) of Lancaster, PA, Ralph (Diane) of Westbury, NY, Christine Abrams of Nokomis, FL, and Roger (Amanda) of Copiague NY; her grandchildren, Melisa Fusco (Beau), David Fraile, Ralph Fraile, Brian Fraile, Anthony Fraile (Michelle), Steven Abrams (Aubrey), Cory Fraile (Nicole) and Katherine Wainwright (Dave); and her seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, George W. Brandel; her step-father William E. Wissemann; and her grandson, Christopher L. Fraile.
A private memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania at the convenience of the family. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: CremationPA.com.
