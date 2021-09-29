Christine M. Eshelman, 69, of East Petersburg, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, following a courageous battle against ovarian cancer. Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Margaret C. (Vacula) Oleksa. Christine was the loving wife of Vincent R. Eshelman II, with whom she celebrated 30 years of marriage.
After graduating from Camp Hill High School, she went on to earn her Bachelor's degree from Shippensburg University and a Master's degree from Philadelphia University. She worked as a manager for several financial institutions, most recently at Members 1st.
Of the Catholic Faith, Christine was very active in the community, serving on the board of Leadership Lancaster and also serving as Vice President of the Conestoga Valley Education Foundation. Christine enjoyed socializing and being around people. She was a selfless person, who, even while in the midst of her own battle with cancer, helped and encouraged others fighting the same battle. Christine enjoyed family get togethers, spending time watching birds and butterflies through the back window of her home, and annual family vacations in Ocean City, Maryland. The most important thing to Christine was her family who she loved greatly.
In addition to her husband, Vincent, Christine is survived by her daughters: Janelle C. Harding, wife of Matthew R., of Mountville and Jessica L. Heil, wife of Thomas, of Newmanstown; three grandchildren: Milo Kerns, and Alexander and Olivia Heil; and two siblings: Patrice A. Taleff, wife of Peter, of Bradenton, FL and John B. Oleksa, Jr., husband of Wendy, of Aaronsburg, PA. She was preceded in death by her son, Randall T. Paules in 2011.
Family and friends will be received 2PM to 3PM, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Funeral Services will follow at 3PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Christine's memory may be made to the Conestoga Valley Education Foundation, 2110 Horseshoe Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com