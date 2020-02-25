Christine M. Bartlow, 70, a resident of Mountville, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her residence. Born Saturday, June 18, 1949 at Baltimore, Baltimore Co., MD, she was the daughter of the late Reuben J. and Marie (Henrickle) Young.
Christine was a graduate of Muncy High School and Willow Street Vo-Tech. She was a retired licensed practical nurse having been last employed by HCR ManorCare.
Christine was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God at Middletown and American Legion Post 0329 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a collector of dolls, Elvis memorabilia, spoons, and carousels. Christine enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and camping.
She is survived by her son, William P. Bartlow, Jr. of Mountville, PA and one brother, Charles F. Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, James P. Bartlow and Timothy P. Bartlow; two brothers, William A. Young and Rodger J. Young, and one sister, Diane Young.
Funeral services will be conducted from the Trinity Assembly of God Church, 332 N. Loyalsock Avenue, Montoursville, PA on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 12:00 Noon with Reverend Stephen Fulkes officiating. Friends may call on Thursday at the church from 11:00 - 12:00. Interment will be in the Muncy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Trinity Assembly of God Church, 332 N. Loyalsock Avenue, Montoursville, PA 17754. Please visit www.betzerfuneral.com to sign the guest book or send an e-condolence.
