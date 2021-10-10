Christine M. Austin, 68, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at York Hospital. She was born in Jersey City, NJ, daughter of the late James W. and Mary Mitzenius Halford. Christine attended St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and enjoyed sewing, visiting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her cousins: Joseph (Barbara) Giorgio; Kathleen (Michael) Watson; Elaine (Glen) Bakke and Mary Ellen (Bruce) Rigney. One aunt: Bernadette Flynn.
The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Peter I. Hahn, Celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Final Commendation and Farewell in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Lancaster Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, 2270 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »