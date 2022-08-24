Christine Lynn Diehl

Christine "Chris" Diehl, 52, of East Earl, PA. went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Chris was the loving wife to Travis K. Diehl and they shared 32 years of marriage. Born on June 9, 1970 in Ephrata, PA she was the daughter of Jane R. (Kurtz) Hibshman and the late Vernon S. Hibshman.
In addition to her husband and mother she is survived by son Anthony (Lindsey) Diehl of Kinzers PA; daughter Kaylla (Blake) Marshall of Paradise; grandchildren Elyana, Haddon, Gresham; sisters Lisa (Lyle) Bauman of Marion, VA; Sandy (Ed) Martin of Lititz, PA; brothers Dennis Hibshman of Manheim PA; Dale Hibshman of Brownstown, PA, and Steve Wolfe of Lebanon, PA.
Chris loved her family and was always planning a get together. She enjoyed being behind the scenes and serving a meal at church functions or a family get together.
She loved to laugh, if you told her to laugh it only made it worse, it was always part of who she was, at a family get together or while at work.
Her and her husband enjoyed taking the camper out, cooking by the fire and enjoying time together. She spent most of her work career in banking.
Chris was a member of Keystone Church in Paradise PA.
A Viewing will be held on Wednesday August 24, 2022 from 6:30 PM till 8:30 PM and on Thursday August 25, 2022 from 9:30 AM till 11:00 AM followed by her service at 11:00 AM at Keystone Church 20 Harristown Road, Paradise, PA. Interment will be at First Baptist Church of Pequea Cemetery.
Please consider a memorial donation in her memory to; Keystone Church 20 Harristown Rd., Paradise, PA. 17562 or Brandywine River Valley Hospice, 121 Bell Tower Lane, Oxford, PA 19363.
Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Coatesville, PA 610-384-7191
