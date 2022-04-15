Christine Lee Keiffer, 41, passed away suddenly on April 6, 2022. Chrissy is the beloved daughter of Nina Keiffer Hackman and Kenneth Hackman, granddaughter of Claire L. Keiffer, and sister of Alan Spencer and Brandon and Kassie Hackman of the Mount Joy area. She leaves behind two sons, Evan Timblin, 10, and Julian Keiffer, 8.
Christine was born in Lancaster on April 4, 1981, and graduated from Elizabethtown High School, where she excelled in art and drama, and received the Senior Class Perseverance Award. She worked as a massage therapist. Chrissy enjoyed painting, making jewelry, roller skating, and yoga. She loved being outdoors and travelling, especially to her grandparents' home in Lake Placid, NY. She visited Canada, Switzerland, Austria, and Germany. She enjoyed camping, canoeing, swimming, and bowling with her sons. Christine made everyone she met feel cared for, and as a dear friend said, "Chrissy put the free in free spirit." She loved her family and friends with all her heart.
Christine is also survived by Jon and Chris Keiffer of Columbia; Lewis Keiffer of New York; and Susan Keiffer and Charles Barone of Mexico City. She leaves behind cousins, Katrina, Kirsten, Kelsey, and Keegan Barone; Braxton and Barrett Keiffer; nephews Cayden, Leyton and Everett, nieces Kaylee and Kiera; and the Timblin family.
A celebration of Christine's life was held privately. Notes to Chrissy can be posted at sheetzfuneralhome.com. A GoFundMe page for the education of Evan Timblin and Julian Keiffer can be found at: https://gofundme.com/f/donate-to-the-education-of-evan-julian
