In one of her last, great conversations, Chris Steltz explained to a friend, "I'm not afraid. I'm not angry. I've lived a charmed life for 54 years. Jim and I have had a great marriage. Some people would sit here and think, Why me?' I'm thinking, Why not me?'"
As Christine Louise Decker Steltz was waging the last days of her 6-year fight against relentless ovarian cancer, she regretted only one thing:
"I'm really going miss Will. I just wanted to spend more time with him." He was the center of her world.
Chris and Jim took their 16-year-old son, William, to England to attend the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament together just a few weeks ago. It was a capstone to a life of travel, laughing, hard work, and so much love.
Chris was born May 4, 1968 in Harrisburg to the late Madeline and Marlin Decker. She graduated from Susquenita High School and Penn State University, and lived in Millersville. Chris worked at UPS where she met her husband.
She then took her fashion and creative talent to Fillings Clothing Store, as a sales associate and window designer. Her store window creations won Best in Lancaster City during the holidays.
Chris enjoyed their beach house in Ocean City Maryland, holidays at the Decker home in Perry County, her backyard, warm fires and her family and friends.
Chris' love of playing and watching tennis spilled over to Will who took up the sport. Chris wouldn't miss a match.
It was no accident she was able to make it to The Championship across the pond with her family just weeks before her death Thursday, September 1, 2022. It's a game that starts with Love. And that's what her family meant to her, Love.
Chris is survived by her husband and son, Sister Susan, nieces Sarah and Jamie and nephew Jake. She was predeceased by her parents and sisters, Wendy and Lisa.
Family and friends will be received from 6PM to 8PM, Friday, September 9, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Funeral Services will be held at 10AM, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the funeral home, family and friends will be received from 9AM to 10AM. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, Millersville. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
