Christine L. Ravegum, 63, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at UPMC Lititz.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Audrey L. Ream and her longtime companion John Pierce, who was like a father to Christine, and Ivan "Pip" Ravegum of Lititz.
Christine was formerly employed by UPMC Lititz. She was a graduate of Warwick High School, class of 1976. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and going to the beach. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Christine is survived by her daughter, Melissa, wife of Josh Erb of Ephrata; two grandchildren, the true loves of her life, Riley and Madison Erb; a sister, Peggy A. Hagy of Ephrata; a brother, Michael "Mouse," husband of Tracy Ravegum of Lancaster; an aunt, Evelyn Ream of New Jersey and cousins, Robert, Kim, Derek and Kerry Laymon and Carmella Koppey.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a cousin, Tina M. Hackman; aunt, Delores Laymon; uncle, Robert D. Ream; grandmother, Bertha Ream and grandfather, Warren Ream.
The family would like to thank Naeem Latif, MD and his Hematology/Oncology staff and Dale Lent, DO for their compassionate care of Christine during her illness. The family would also like to thank all the Nursing staff at UPMC Lititz for their care, love and support of Christine.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »