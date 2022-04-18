Christine L. Hanna, 59, of Mount Gretna, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Hershey, she was the daughter of Robert and Joan (Hummer) Yiengst.
A Celebration of Christine's Life will be held from 2-5PM, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Timbers, 350 Timber Rd., Mt. Gretna, PA 17064. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Palmyra.
