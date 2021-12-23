Christine L. Bechtel, 77, a resident of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA passed away at home on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was married 37 years to Robert D. Bechtel. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late H. Perley and S. Katherine Oliver Livingstone.
Christine had worked as a bookkeeper at Omega Design and CPI in Lionville. She was a member of the Garden Spot Community Church and Faith Bible Fellowship in Spring City. “She enjoyed arts and crafts, loved to shop but most of all spending time with her family (and all of her fur babies)”.
Surviving besides her husband are three daughters, Kimberly Martin of York, Melissa wife of Jeff Weaver of Exton, and Melanie wife of Tim Bemiss of Downingtown; a son, Chad husband of Lisa Keener of Frisco, TX; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, at 2:00 P.M. at the Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA with Chaplain Chet Yoder officiating. Masks will be required. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens.
Please omit flowers. If desired contributions in her memory may be made to the Missions Fund at Garden Spot Community Church or to the New Jersey Humane Society, 6412 Dewey Ave., West New York, NJ 07093. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
