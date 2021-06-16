Christine Hagans (Tina), 73, passed away at Hospice & Community Care on Saturday, June 12, 2021. She was born in Washington, D.C. to John William and Mary (Sheaffer) Hagans.
A graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School, Class of 1966, Tina completed her degree in business school and received a position as an administrative assistant for Elgood-Mayo Corp. She worked there for 35 years before she retired.
Tina was an active member of the Heritage Society of Strasburg, a board member of the Rockford Foundation and remained a very active member of the Class of '66 Reunion Committee. Her friendships from high school were very important to her and she looked forward to lunches and dinners throughout the year with them. Tina was also an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and was very strong in her faith.
Those who knew Tina, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Her generosity and adoration for family and friends made her beloved by everyone. Tina's laugh was a source of happiness and sunshine for all those who enjoyed her company.
Tina found great pleasure in gardening. She frequently visited Longwood Gardens to learn as much as possible, and earned the title of Master Gardener. She would incorporate her knowledge in her own flower garden at her home on Windy Hill Road where she lived for over 30 years. She filled her life with reading, cooking, traveling, laughter, music and dancing. Tina was the oldest sister to Becky and Kate, and they would spend many holidays, birthdays and dinner parties, dancing to Frank Sinatra and big band music, drinking Old Fashioneds, singing along with family and friends. Tina loved to travel and she would visit friends all over the US, Europe and Asia. Although she always lived life to the fullest, she invariably put family first. She loved her family and was the most devoted daughter, sister, aunt and godmother.
Surviving Tina are her mother, Mary Hagans; her sisters, Rebecca Simeral, wife of Mark of Lititz and Kathleen Rothfus of Lancaster; her cousin, Jessica Sodergren, wife of Bob of San Clemente, CA; her niece Molly Simeral Reynolds, wife of Chase of Lititz; her nephew Justin Lyons of Lancaster; her great nieces and nephews, Scotland Reynolds, John Reynolds (Jack), Wyatte Lyons and Knox Lyons.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
