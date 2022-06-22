Christine E. Shenk-Beaner, 84, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Born in Landisville, PA she was the daughter of the late Isabel (Shelley) and Marvin Eshelman. She was previously married to the late John Beaner, Jacob Chambers and Robert Shenk.
Christine was a 1956 graduate of East Lampeter High School. Following graduation, she attended Millersville University. Prior to retirement from Kenosha Transport, she worked at the family companies Ridgeway Tours and Park City Travel. Christine was a member of Clearfield United Methodist Church. Christine was a member of The Glamour Girls and the Red Hat Society.
Christine is survived by her sons: Thomas C. Shenk husband of Rochelle of Lititz and James V. Shenk husband of the late Cynthia Shenk; 2 grandsons: Jamie L. Shenk and Bradley C. Shenk; her siblings: Roberta S. Weaver wife of the late Ray Weaver, Elizabeth E. Knippenberg wife of the late Harlan Knippenberg, and the late Ann L. Steffy wife of Robert Steffy; 9 stepchildren; 3 nieces; 2 nephews; 2 cousins; several great nieces and nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Brethren Village c/o Benevolent Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will be private at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
