Christine E. Armold, 66 of Columbia, formerly of Millersville passed away at her home Thursday morning, August 17, 2023. Born in Plattsburg, New York on August 6, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth G. and Barbara A. Moore Armold.
Christine graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1975. She worked for many years for Morgan Stanley, first in the Downtown Lancaster Office and most recently in operations at the Camp Hill Office. She continued working until her illness prevented her not to do so any longer. She was very involved in holistic endeavors.
Christine was always there for her family and friends. She loved spending time with her granddaughter, Veronica and never missed a dance recital or performance of hers.
Christine will be missed by her daughter, Renna R., wife of Andrew R. Marlett of Conestoga and her granddaughter, Veronica. She is also survived by her son, Corey J., husband of Carlie McDowell of Sacramento, California; her grandchildren, Cassidy and Carter; her brother, Kenneth Armold and her sisters, Barbara A. Smith of New York, Pamela L. Weitzel of Lancaster and Wanda L. Klossin of Boyerstown.
All are invited to a gathering of family and friends on Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 6 to 8 PM at the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Christine's memory to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Ste 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
