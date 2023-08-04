Christine "Chris" Laurie went to be with the LORD on August 1st, 2023. She was the loving wife to Gary Laurie and they shared 30 years of marriage. Born on September 7, 1953 in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Robert Rabiger and Mary Gutknecht Rabiger.
Chris loved serving in the CEF ministry working with children alongside of Pastor Perry Stewart.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her children Jonathan Heisler, Christopher Laurie, Jennifer Laurie and grandchildren Diona Laurie and John Heisler.
Funeral service will be held on Monday August 7th, 2023 at 11:00 AM with a time of visitation from 10:00 AM till the service at Twin Valley Bible Chapel 105 Shirktown Rd., Narvon, PA. Interment will follow the service at Memory Gardens Cemetery Ephrata, PA.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Twin Valley Bible Chapel 105 Shirktown Rd., Narvon, PA 17555
Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Inc., Coatesville, PA
