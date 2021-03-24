Christine B. Fortier, 73, formerly of Landisville passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Masonic Village. She was the loving wife of Norman J. Fortier with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage. Chris was born in Essex, England, daughter of the late Norman A. and Beatrice M. Burley Boyd. After moving from England, she held various positions as an administrative assistant before staying home to raise her two children. Chris later went on to work for various real estate companies including RE/MAX of Lancaster.
Christine was a member of Church of the Apostles UCC and enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, traveling, the beach and spending winters in Florida. Above all else, she loved spending time with her friends, family and especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Chris is survived by her son, Jamie A. Fortier, Fort Lauderdale, FL and her daughter, Jillian L. (Anthony) Stauffer, Lancaster as well as her brother, Andrew (Martha) Boyd of Gettysburg. She also will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Gabrielle Fortier, Marc Fortier, Brady Stauffer and Wyatt Stauffer.
A Memorial Service will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com