Christine Ann Ross, 53, of Wauseon, OH, was tragically taken from her family and friends suddenly and without warning on Friday, July 19, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was the loving daughter of William Sterbinsky, of Shelton, CT and the late Joyce (Curcio) Sterbinsky who died in 2012.
A proud mother and grandmother, she loved her family and put them before anything else. She was a selfless person who desired to please everyone. A free spirit, she enjoyed spending time riding with her fiancé, Jim, on his motorcycle. She also had an adventurous appetite and was always looking for a new place to dine with Jim. She dabbled in woodworking and enjoyed cooking and caring for her home.
Christine will be forever missed by her fiancé and longtime companion, James Lower; children: Brian Jacyszyn, husband of Erika, of Lancaster; Christopher Jacyszyn, of Lancaster; Sarah Johnson, wife of Andrew, of Willow Street; Kathryn Walsh, companion of David, of Lancaster; and Heather Sterbinsky, fiancée of Ryan, of Schuylkill Haven; 15 grandchildren; and sister, Lisa Yulo, wife of Vincent, of Hamden, CT. Christine's loving daughter, Autumn Ross, girlfriend of Marcquale, also passed away in the same incident.
Funeral Services for Christine will be held at 7PM, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Extended viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 3PM to 7PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Christine's memory be made to Mental Health America of Lancaster at https://www.mhalancaster.org/donate-now/. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com