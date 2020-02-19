Christine Ann "Chris" Waite, 60, of Lancaster, passed on Saturday February 15, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Ruth A. (Eckman) Kirchner and the beloved wife of Donald Waite.
Chris graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1978. She attended Elizabethtown College for two years before transferring to Widener University, where she earned her RN, BSN in 1982. A nurse all her life, she worked at Lancaster General Hospital from 1983 until 1997. At that time, she began working at United Zion Retirement Community and then Luther Acres, where she worked until her retirement in 2015.
She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Lancaster, where she was married in 1983.
Chris loved a lot and lived life to the fullest. She was the life of the party and enjoyed filling her days with fun, family, and friends. She enjoyed bowling, rock ‘n roll, watching "Dirty Dancing", and cheering on the Eagles. Along with her family, she would go camping, fishing, skiing, and bike riding. Often she would gather with her siblings at the lake or the farm to spend time together.
Her favorite activities including swimming and lounging at her pool and going on vacation to Avalon, where she would hang out at the beach all day. Most important to her were her husband and her children all of whom she loved deeply and cherished time that they spent together.
Chris will be missed by her husband of 36 years, Donald Waite, her children; Leigh Ann Waite (Curtis Appler), Kelly Liebl (Michael), and Daniel Waite, grandson, Carter Liebl and a second on the way. She is also survived by her sister, Laurie Koch; brothers, Michael and Stephen Kirchner, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Kirchner, and a brother Thomas Kirchner.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10:00AM. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
