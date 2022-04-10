Christine A. Watson, 90, widow of Kenneth A. Watson. She was born May 22, 1931, in Quentin, PA, daughter of Edward M. and Violet Dubble Elliott and entered into the presence of the Lord on Monday April 4, 2022 in UPMC, Lititz.
She attended Cornwall High School and enjoyed retail sales at Haak Bros., Bon Ton; Royer's Flowers and many more.
She is survived by a son Bernard N. Orner, Jr. and his wife Paula J. Orner, Lancaster and a step-daughter Barbara Sherman of Manheim. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers: Walter Elliott, Dr. Thomas Tumilty, both of Lebanon and James Tumilty of Florida as well as a best friend Carol Heagy. Christine was preceded in death by a step-son Steve Watson; brother Edward M. Elliott and sister Margaret Lutz.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday April 13 at 11:00 AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Water Street Missions.