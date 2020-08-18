Christine A. Rohlf

Christine Anne Rohlf, 61, of Quarryville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital, after an extended illness.
Born in Quarryville, she was a daughter of the late Martin E. and Alma J. (Martin) Ressler. She was the wife of William C. Rohlf.
Christine graduated from Harrisburg Area Community College with a degree in early childhood education.
She was a homemaker and a member of Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church of Quarryville where she formerly served as Librarian and Nursery Church worker.
She formerly worked at Mom's House as a teacher and childcare worker. She loved and excelled at infant care.
She was also a prolific scrapbooker making dozens of scrapbooks for her children, grandchildren, and extended family.
Surviving are six children, Andrew Rohlf of Las Vegas, NV, Steven (Kate Klein) Rohlf of Mohnton, Jennifer Rohlf of Mt. Joy, Lisa Rohlf of Middletown, Gretchen (Jacob) Lind of Rutland, VT, and Katrina (Jorge) Vega of Leesport; 11 grandchildren, Aiden, Riley, Grayson, Evelyn, Aeva, Benjamin, Adeline, Emma, Eloise, Jason, and Maria; two sisters, Marian (Keith) Yoder of Willow Street, and Marilyn (Len) Kreider of Elizabethtown; a brother, Merle (Rosene Leaman) Ressler of New Holland; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy (Good) Ressler and Nancy (Nolt) Ressler.
Preceding her in death are two brothers, Cletus and Sylvan Ressler.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21 at 12:00 at Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church of Quarryville, 611 Robert Fulton Hwy, Quarryville. The family will receive friends from 11-12 at the church. Interment will be held at the Quarryville Cemetery after the meal following the service. Flowers would be welcomed at the church. Sunflowers and Black-eyed Susan's were a favorite flower. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
A living tribute »