Christina M. Berryhill, 89, of Palmyra, formerly of Mount Joy and Hershey, passed away on January 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a brief illness.
She was born July 21, 1930 in Hummelstown, daughter of the late Clarence and Ethel Mae (Heisey) Davis.
She was a graduate of Hershey High School Class of '48 and had helped her husband George own and run the Milton Motel in Hershey. She had also worked as a secretary at the Hearing Conservation Center in Lancaster. She was a member of the Union Deposit United Methodist Church in Hershey.
Christina is survived by her loving husband, George D. Berryhill, Sr.; sons, George D., Jr. (wife Margaret) and David E. (wife, Kristi) both of Palmyra; grandsons, Anthony, Adam & Cole and great-grandchildren, Matthew and Carley; sisters-in-law, Betty and Florence Davis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, Samuel and John Davis.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11AM in the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 10AM. Interment will follow in the Fishburn Cemetery.
At Mrs. Berryhill's request, please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to either: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or Union Deposit UMC, 34 West Main St., Hershey, PA 17033
