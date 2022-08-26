Christina Bresnahan

Tina, you entered my life at a very young age and for the last 45 years you have been my confidant, my strength, and most of all my happiness.
Always generous and caring to those that needed it. You are the mother of four and yet the mother to many. So many young adults found their way to our home for one of your meals and a comforting conversation with you. Rest in peace knowing that they all remember and love you.
On earth you were a special individual, and I am happy there will be no more pain as you move to heaven. I live as a broken man, but I will always treasure those last hours we spent hugging and holding hands as you moved on, I will always love you and will never forget you -Your loving husband Steve.
Tina was born in Amsterdam New York to Irene Carline (Rizzo) and Joseph Carline. She worked her whole life as a Pharmaceutical Representative, but her greatest success was as a mother to Sean Bresnahan (Tommy McCue), Brendan Bresnahan, Marissa Bresnahan, and Connor Bresnahan. She also had a special place in her heart for Kyle States. She was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Carline, Jr. and leaves behind sisters, Cathy Weiss (Jeff), Caryn Kent (Bill), brother Chris Carline, and several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Sunday August 28; Visitation 12N-2PM, Remembrance Service 2PM-3PM.
A second memorial service will be held on September 10 in Amsterdam New York at Riley Mortuary Inc., 110 Division St., Visitation 12N-2PM, Remembrance Service 2PM-3PM
