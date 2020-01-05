Christie Heisterkamp passed at the age of 58 unexpectedly, yet peacefully, in her sleep at her home in Lancaster, PA on December 5th, 2019. Born Christie Marie Conners in Lebanon, PA to parents Calvin, Jr. and Anna Mae (Marko) Conners on July 3rd, 1961, she was the eldest of her two siblings Kelly Heisey and Mike Conners.
Christie was endlessly compassionate about life, generous with everyone she met, and loved spoiling her children: Onno R. Prinsen, Peter A. Heisterkamp, Samantha M. Heisterkamp, Henry D. Heisterkamp, and her grandson Jack Prinsen. Her cats, both late and present, were no different in the love she shared.
She is survived by her parents, siblings, children, grandson and many nieces and nephews including Morgan Heisey and Nathan Heisey whom she saw frequently and loved to watch grow up and share in their lives with Kelly.
Christie was incredibly creative and loved not only appreciating the art of others, but creating her own through various crafts, most especially cross-stitching. She enjoyed attending the theater and movies, seeing the concerts of her favorite artists, and listening to music loud enough to shake her car. Her passion for reading and candles remains in her always-growing library and her ‘personal candle store' as lovingly joked upon with her family.
When not in Lancaster or the city her favorite artists were playing in, Christie loved spending time on the beach in Dewey, Delaware. She would spend hours reading, watching her children play in the water or tolerating as they try to bury her feet, with one of her favorite sounds, the ocean's waves, crashing in the background.
Christie was incredibly loved and will be dearly missed, but the love she put into the world for her family and cats will be present forever.
In lieu of a service or flowers, Christie would have appreciated a donation to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
