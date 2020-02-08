Christiana K. Fauser, 79, of Manheim passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Arthur G. and Dorothy Patchell Spickler. She was the loving wife of Paul F. Fauser, Jr.
Christiana graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1958. She was a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim where she served on the church administrative board and helped with the church fellowship meals. Christiana was also a member of the American Rabbit Breeder's Association and she served as the news editor and secretary for the Mid-Atlantic Satin and Mini-Satin Breeders Association.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters: Deborah wife of Donald Kupres and Cheri wife of David Manz both of Manheim, a son; Paul D. husband of Kristine Fauser of Restin, Virginia, three grandchildren: Adam, Shawn, and Derek, and four great-grandchildren: Reese, Shawn, Jr., Amelia, Mackenzie and one brother, John C. husband of Donna Spickler of Florida.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Julie Allen.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Rapho Township.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Christiana's memory to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
