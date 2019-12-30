Christian Zook, age 89, of Gap, passed away at his home on Friday, December 27, 2019. Born in Gap, he was the son of the late Jacob and Anna D. Zook Zook. He was the husband of Katie Stoltzfus Zook. Christian was a member of Summitview Christian Fellowship Church. He was a retired farmer and later worked at Whitehorse Machine of Gap.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: Anna Ruth wife of the late Gideon G. Dienner of Gap, Malinda S. Zook of Arlington, WA, and Marvin J. husband of Rachel M. Stoltzfus Zook of Gap, 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and a brother Jonas Z. husband of Elsie B. Stoltzfus Zook of Gap. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, 2 sisters: Fannie Beiler and Sarah Streicher, and 6 brothers: John, Jacob, Joel, Simon, Amos, and Gideon Zook.
Funeral service will take place at the Summitview Christian Fellowship Church, 144 Summitville Road, New Holland, PA, on Monday, December 30th at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Sunday, December 29th from 2-5 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
