Christian Z. King, 76, of 382 Newport Road, Ronks, passed away, Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late David R. and Katie Zook King. He was the husband of Fannie B. Fisher King.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 9 children; David married to Florence Fisher King, Newville, Mary married to Reuben Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand, Christ Z., Jr., married to Sadie Stoltzfus King, Ronks, Katie married to Jonathan Stoltzfus, Honey Brook, Fannie married to Daniel Beiler, Mount Joy, Lydia married to Levi King, Spring Mills, Ivan married to Mima Stoltzfus King, New Holland, Jonas married to Erin Lockard King, Leola, Barbie married to Aaron King, Jr., Parkesburg; 52 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings, Mary married to John Zook, Montgomery, Lydia married to Elam Fisher, Myerstown, Susie Kessinger, Kentucky, Linda married to Jeff Stoltzfus, Kirkwood, Mattie married to Rod Brennenan, Bradley Beach, NJ; 2 sisters-in-law, Rachel King, Allenwood, Fannie married to Jake Zook, New Holland. He was preceded in death by a great-grandson, and two brothers, John and Jonas King.
Funeral services will be private with interment following in Myer's Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
