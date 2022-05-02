Christian Z. Glick, 50, of 262 White Horse Rd., Gap, passed away unexpectedly from a seizure on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at home. He was the son of Elmer K. and Fannie Zook Glick. He attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents are: siblings, Leroy Z. married to Rebecca Lantz Glick, Elmer K. Jr., married to Emma Esh Glick, both of Williamsburg, IN, Anna Z. married to Wilmer Miller, Lititz, Elizabeth Z. married to John Beiler, Jr., Ronks, Naomi Z. married to David Zook, Watsontown, Sadie Z. married to Daniel Esh, Fort Plain, NY, Benjamin Z. married to Barbara King Glick, Gap, Fannie S. married to Benuel Kauffman, Honey Brook, Edna Z. married to Elmer Fisher, Elizabethtown, Mary Z. and Rachel Z. Glick, both at home. He was preceded in death by: a brother, Samuel; 4 nephews, Elmer, Benuel, Marvin and Samuel Beiler.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 9 a.m. EST with interment following in Buena Vista Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »