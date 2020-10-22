Christian P. Stoltzfus of Goshen, IN, age 92 went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 after a brief illness. Born March 18, 1928 in Narvon, PA, he was the son of the late Fred K. and Barbara Petersheim Stoltzfus.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Mast Stoltzfus, sister, Lydia, wife of Carl Good, Narvon, PA, sister-in-law, Joy Stoltzfus, TN. 3 nephews, and 4 nieces. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers: Alvin, Amos, Freddie, Raymond, and sister, Elmina Stoltzfus.
Crist, also known as C.P. Stoltzfus, was known for his interest and writings about historical events. He was associated with the Nicholas Stoltzfus Homestead since its beginning.
There will be a public visitation on Mon, Oct. 26 at 9:30AM, at Clinton Union Cemetery, 14359 County Road 36, Goshen, IN 46528. Followed by a graveside service at 10AM. Friends and family are invited to attend.
Condolences may be sent to Mary at: 62535 County Road 37, Goshen, IN 46528
