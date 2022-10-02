Christian N. Stauffer, Jr., 71, of Manheim, PA, passed away on September 26, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Christian N. Stauffer, Sr. and Blanche Ruhl Stauffer. He was the loving husband of Pamela J. Noll Stauffer. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last October 16.
Chris was a professed Christian. He will be remembered as a hard-working family man, dedicated to providing for and loving his family. He graduated from Hempfield High School in 1970 and was employed by R.R. Donnelley for 34 years prior to retiring as a proofreader in 2016.
Chris always made time to assist with his children's sports teams when they were young and attending his grandchildren's activities. In addition to vacationing annually on the Outer Banks, he enjoyed traveling, going to car shows, and meticulously caring for his lawn and garden.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Kevin S., husband of Michelle Barlett Stauffer, of Manheim, Kelly L. Parmer of Mount Joy, Kerri A., wife of the late Keith Davis, of Lititz, and Kristen N., wife of Daniel Kieffer, of Honey Brook; nine grandchildren; and two brothers, James R., husband of Jane Stauffer, of Elizabethtown and William L. Stauffer of Lititz. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Naomi Kieffer, and a brother, Larry T. Stauffer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Lancaster Brethren in Christ Church, 1865 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 with his brother, Rev. James R. Stauffer, officiating. The family will be receiving friends at 9:30 AM for an informal gathering with light refreshments and the service to follow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.