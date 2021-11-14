Christian Marlin Hess, 80, of Willow Valley, Willow Street, and formerly of Bent Creek, Lancaster, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 surrounded by his family. Marlin shared 60 years of marriage with his loving wife Trudy (Good) Hess.
Born in Mechanicsburg, Marlin was the son of the late Joseph H. and Ruth (Zimmerman) Hess. He graduated from Messiah Academy, attended Messiah College for two years, and then completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration at Elizabethtown College.
Marlin worked for General Motors for 37 years, first in accounting and scheduling at the Wilmington, DE plant and retired as assistant plant manager at the Doraville, GA facility.
He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Trustee. Marlin received a 57 Chevy for his 16th birthday and drove it many years before restoring and showing it in many car shows. He won first prize at the Hershey car show in 2004.
In addition to his wife Trudy, Marlin is survived by their son, Chris, married to Linda of Mc Donald, TN, daughter, Susi, married to Jeff Scott of Calabasas, CA, six grandchildren, and his five siblings.
Private interment will take place in Slate Hill Mennonite Cemetery, Camp Hill, PA.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the C.M. and G.G. Hess Scholarship Endowment Fund at Messiah University, One University Avenue, Suite 3013, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, Attn: Office of Development.
