Christian Lehman "Lem" Metzler, 75, of Willow Street, PA, transitioned into heaven on November 21, 2020. He was born September 11, 1945, in Holtwood, PA, to Christian Leaman and Anna (Walters) Metzler. He grew up on a farm in what is now Muddy Run Park.
He was the husband of Alta Mae (Boll) Metzler. They were married on September 7, 1968.
Lem graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1964 and from Penn State University, with a degree in agriculture education and a science certification, in 1968. He earned an MS in dairy science at Michigan State University and completed a Biblical studies certificate at Eastern Mennonite Seminary.
Lem chose Jesus as his Savior and Lord at the age of 12, and, guided by the Holy Spirit, he lived his life in service to God. Lem and Alta volunteered for two years in Honduras, where they were involved in education and community development. They later served for six and a half years on a Mennonite Central Committee assignment in Paraguay. Lem was the agriculture extension representative on the Indian Settlement Board of Menno, Fernheim, and Neuland colonies in the central Chaco.
In September of 1980 Lem joined the faculty at Lancaster Mennonite School, where he taught ag science and technology classes, as well as earth science and freshman Bible. During his tenure, LMS established an FFA charter, the first private school in the nation to do so. LMS students went on to win many state and national awards, including a first-place win for the ag mechanics team in national competition.
After his retirement in 2007, Lem and Alta served numerous terms with Mennonite Disaster Service for disaster relief. Lem also moved equipment around the U.S. as a volunteer driver for MDS.
In addition to his wife, Lem is survived by two sons: Jonathan, married to Ann (Henry), of York, PA, and Joel, married to Andrea (Forrey), of Mountville, PA; six grandchildren: Samantha, Isabelle, Caleb, Katherine, Domingo, and Sophia; and siblings Barbara Miller (Clyde), Samuel Metzler (Janie), Joseph Metzler (Rhoda), Lillian Yoder (John), and Arlene Carpenter (James).
A life celebration will be held Saturday, December 5, at Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 E. Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with a time of visitation at 10:00. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. The service will also be livestreamed at willowstreetmennonite.com/watch. Burial will be private.
The family expresses its sincere thanks for the incredible care of Dr. Reddy and the personnel of the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, and Hospice and Community Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Willow Street Mennonite Church Education Fund, 399 E. Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584, or to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.