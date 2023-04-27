Christian L. Riehl, 92, of 3263 White Oak Rd., Quarryville, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at home. He was the son of the late Jesse and Emma Lapp Riehl. He was the husband of the late Mary B. Stoltzfus Riehl who died in 2016. Christian was a blade sharpener at Lapp Lumber and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are five children, Anna Riehl, Jesse husband of Lydia Fisher Riehl, Stevie Riehl, Melvin husband of Sarah King Riehl, all of Quarryville, Barbie wife of Dan King, Honey Brook; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jesse husband of Sara Ellen Riehl, Brethren Village.
He was preceded in death by: a son, Elmer Riehl; siblings, Annie Beiler, Katie King, Mary Beiler, Fannie Ebersol, Susie Ebersol and Gideon Riehl.
Funeral services: from the Melvin S. Riehl residence, 200 Summit Hill Rd., Quarryville on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 9 a.m. EST with interment following in Bart Cemetery. Viewing: at the late home from the time of this notice until the service. Furman's-Leola
