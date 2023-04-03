Christian L. King, 81, of 536 Strasburg Road, Ronks passed away on Sunday April 2, 2023. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Joel B. and Annie Lapp King. He was the husband of the late Rachel Lantz King and the late Mary Smucker King. A retired farmer, Mr. King was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He is survived by: nine children, Joel married to Sylvia Stoltzfus King, Willow Street, Fannie married to Levi Fisher, Jr., Strasburg, Barbara married to Henry Lapp, Peach Bottom, Aaron married to Sylvia Fisher King, Drumore, Mary married to Henry Fisher, Gratiot, WI, Annie married to Melvin Zook, Atglen, Sylvan married to Lizzie Kauffman King, Peach Bottom, David married to Lydia Miller King, Ronks, Daniel married to Sarah Miller King, Paradise; two stepsons, Elmer married to Naomi Fisher, Lancaster, David married to Mary Fisher, Paradise; siblings, Daniel married to Sadie King, Millheim, Amos married to Hannah King, Paradise, Lizzie married to Mark Brenneman, Springs, Bennie married to Rachel King, Kirkwood. He was preceded in death by: a grandson, Elam King; step-grandchildren, John, Marion and Martha Fisher.
Funeral services: Tuesday April 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST from the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's Leola
