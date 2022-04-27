Christian K. Stoltzfus, 85, of 115 S. Fort Zellers Rd., Newmanstown, entered into rest Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at home. He was the son of the late Daniel K. and Nancy King Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Emma R. Fisher Stoltzfus. They were married for 61 years. Mr. Stoltzfus was a woodworker at Kountry Kraft Kitchens and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: six children, Alvin husband of Miriam Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Myerstown, David husband of Mary Peachey Stoltzfus, Richland, Benuel husband of Sally Beidler Stoltzfus, Sinking Spring, Nancy wife of John King, Leola, Gideon husband of Rebecca Lapp Stoltzfus, Martha wife of Abner Peachey, both of Newmanstown; 36 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: a grandson, Steven John Stoltzfus; two brothers, Samuel and Jacob Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be at 9 AM EST, Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the home of Abner Peachey, 114 S. Fort Zellers Rd., Newmanstown. Friends may call at the late home till the service. Interment: Lapp's Cemetery, Myerstown. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's-Leola
