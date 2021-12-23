Christian K. King, age 72, of 6660 White Oak Road, Christiana, passed away at home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was the husband of Rebecca B. Stoltzfus King. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Daniel M. and Mima Zook King.
Christian was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 7 children: Anna K. King of Christiana, Daniel M. husband of Mary Beiler King, Mima Z. King, both of Lancaster, Joseph B. King of Gap, Lydia S. King of Christiana, Christian K. King, Jr. of Gap, Aaron S. King of Christiana, 2 grandchildren, and 5 siblings: Mattie wife of Henry Fisher of Bird-in-Hand, Daniel King, Emma wife of Benuel Kauffman of Christiana, Sarah King and Aaron King, both of Leola. He was preceded in death by a sister, Katie Fisher.
Funeral service will take place from the home of John Stoltzfus, 6573 White Oak Road, Christiana, on Friday, December 24 at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late house, 6660 White Oak Road, Christiana, from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
