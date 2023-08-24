Christian K. Huber

Christian K. "Chris" Huber, "Smiley", 90, of Manheim passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in East Earl Township, he was the son of the late Phares M. and Lena Kurtz Huber. He was the loving husband of the late Elva B. Good Huber who died in 2005.
Chris was the owner and operator of the former Paul's Home Sales, Mount Joy. He was a member of Grace Community Fellowship, Manheim.
Surviving are 5 children: Betty J. Martin, Rose A. Kidd both of Manheim, Larry E. husband of Kim Glouner of Mount Joy, Linda M. wife of David Kanski of Jersey Shore and Brenda F. wife of Scott Keefer of Manheim; 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 3 sisters. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 6 sisters.
Chris was a truly redeemed man of compassionate integrity as he served his family, supported missions, and employed dozens. His life: A testimony of patient perseverance, a life-long learner ever focused on producing good work, loved by his caregivers at Albright Life and Mt. Hope. His generations adore him and treasure their stories with him.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Chris' Funeral Service at Hernley Mennonite Church, 746 Lebanon Road, Manheim on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Thursday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Chris' memory to Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com