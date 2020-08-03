Christian K. "Chris" Esh, 50, of Glen Rock, PA, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home.
Born in Strasburg, he was the son of Michael Esh and the late Sadie (Miller) Esh and stepson of Matie Zook Esh. He was the husband of Elizabeth Z. (Fisher) Esh.
He was a self-employed carpenter and farmer and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 12 children, Rebecca wife of Benjamin Stoltzfus, Jr., Michael Esh, Rachel wife of Elmer Beiler, David Esh, Sadie Esh, Christian Esh, Jr., Annie Esh, Stephen Esh, Alvin Esh, Ephraim Esh, Vernon Esh and Samuel Esh; two grandchildren; 9 brothers and sisters, John Esh husband of Sara, Daniel Esh husband of Sadie, Jonathan Esh husband of Emma, Elmer Esh husband of Mary, Leah wife of Joseph Fisher, Ephraim Esh husband of Barbie, Paul Esh husband of Katie, Elizabeth wife of David Blank, Emanuel Esh husband of Linda; 9 step brothers and sisters, Miriam Beiler wife of Menno, Amos Zook husband of Rachel, Jacob Zook husband of Rebecca, Jessie Zook husband of Fannie, Christian Zook husband of Barbie, Anna Fisher wife of Amos, Eva Stoltzfoos wife of Samuel Jr., Melvin Zook husband of Annie, Aaron Zook husband of Fannie and sister-in-law Hanna Esh. He was preceded in death by a brother Michael Esh.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Glen Rock Amish Cemetery.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA is assisting with the arrangements.
