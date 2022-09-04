Christian Ferree Rapp, 89, of Crestwood, KY, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on August 31, 2022. He was born in Paradise, PA, July 3, 1933 son of Christian Ferree Rapp and Mildred Peters. He was married to Mary Yvonne Kirchner in 1953. He graduated McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA in 1951. Christian joined the army in 1953 and was stationed in West Germany as a security analyst. After leaving the army, he attended and graduated from Drexel University in Philadelphia. Christian and family lived in PA and NJ before moving to Kentucky in 1969 and to Louisville in 1978. As a member of the National Association of Accountants in 1985, he obtained the designation of CMA, Certified Management Accountant. He retired from Louisville Bedding Company in 2005 after 27 years of employment at the company. His greatest loves included family, friends, his dogs, the beach, and the new places to which he was able to travel, all of which he loved to share with family.
He was predeceased by Yvonne and has left behind two daughters, Pamela Lynn Murphy and husband Jack, Linda Sue DeVore and husband Ed, and a son, Christian Edward Rapp and wife Bennye. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Sarah, Jennifer, Joshua, Nolan, Laina, Elsa, and five great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 6 from 4 to 7 PM at Pearson's Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, Kentucky. Services will be held at Pearson's on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 AM followed by burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Tunnel to Towers, Wounded Warriors, or the ALS Association.