Christian F. Stoltzfoos, age 83, of 5083 Usner Road, Kinzers, PA, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was the husband of Fannie Stoltzfus Swarey Stoltzfoos, the late Malinda Stoltzfus Stoltzfoos, and the late Mary Zook Glick Stoltzfoos. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Jacob S. and Katie Fisher Stoltzfoos. Christian was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 13 children: Daniel S. husband of Fannie King Stoltzfoos of Oxford, Samuel K. husband of Lizzie Esch Stoltzfoos of Holtwood, Arie S. wife of Aaron S. Beiler of Blanchardville, WI, Henry S. husband of Sarah King Stoltzfus of Quarryville, Amos Z. husband of Linda Stoltzfus Stoltzfoos of Landisville, Christ Z. husband of Katie Stoltzfus Stoltzfoos of Columbia, Rebecca Z. wife of Aaron Z. Beiler of Christiana, Abner Z. Stoltzfoos at home, David Z. husband of Lydia Beiler Glick of Leola, Levi Z. husband of Malinda Stoltzfus Glick of Rising Sun, MD, Annie Z. wife of Isaac Esh of Drumore, Joseph Z. husband of Malinda Stoltzfus Glick of Mineral Point, WI, and Bena Z. wife of Abner Fisher of Strasburg, 10 step children: Arie S. wife of Amos S. Lapp of Kirkwood, Annie S. wife of Samuel M. Lapp of Belmont, WI, Israel S. husband of Sadie Stoltzfus Swarey of Kirkwood, Benjamin S. husband of Sylvia Stoltzfoos Swarey of Cadiz, KY, Rebecca S. Swarey, Elizabeth S. Swarey, both of Leola, Jemima S. wife of Henry Stoltzfus of Rockville, IN, John S. husband of Mary Fisher Swarey of Leola, Sarah S. wife of Samuel Stoltzfus of Brogue, PA, and Enos S. husband of Lydia Lapp Swarey of Leola, numerous grandchildren and 10 siblings: Daniel of Lititz, Jacob husband of Mary, Annie, Amos husband of Anna, Naomi, Arie, all of Kinzers, Susie Glick of Howard, Rebecca wife of Samuel Stoltzfus of Oxford, Sarah wife of Ben Esh of Loganton, and Emma wife of Joshua Stoltzfus of Quarryville.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Katie S. Stoltzfoos, a stillborn son, 5 grandchildren, and 7 siblings: Barbara Yoder, Mary Zook, Samuel, Malinda Smoker, David, Elizabeth Glick, and Katie Beiler.
A private service will take place with interment in the Gordonville Amish Cemetery.
A living tribute »