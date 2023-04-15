Christian F. Stoltzfoos, Jr., infant son of Christian F. and Mary Stoltzfus Stoltzfoos, of 967 Farmdale Rd., Mount Joy, was stillborn Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at UPMC Lititz.
Surviving in addition to his parents are: siblings, Barbara, Henry, Daniel, Elam, Elmer, Samuel, Melvin, Esther, Levi, Ivan and Rebecca, all at home; grandparents, Daniel and Fannie (King) Stoltzfoos, Rachel (Stoltzfus) Stoltzfus. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Benuel Stoltzfus.
Interment was in Scenic Ridge Cemetery, Mount Joy. Furman's Leola
