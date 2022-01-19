Christian Elwood Gerber, 92, of Lancaster, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Rapho Township, he was the son of the late Elwood and Evelyn (Kuhn) Gerber. Chris was the husband of the late Donna Joan (Corley) Gerber who passed away on February 8, 2016.
Chris was a graduate of the former East Donegal Township High School class of 1948. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1951. Chris retired from Ford New Holland as an Industrial Engineer. He was a member of Calvary Bible Church in Mount Joy where he served as the superintendent of Sunday School. Chris enjoyed sports, the outdoors, reading and history.
Chris is survived by three children, Patty Kauffman of Douglassville, Dave Gerber husband of Barb (McMichael), of Lancaster, and Scott Gerber husband of Barb (Carey), of Mount Joy; four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by six siblings, Evelyn, Bette, Robert, Irvin, Charles, and Sandra.
A memorial service honoring Chris’s life will be held at Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:30 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church after the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Church Missions Fund (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com