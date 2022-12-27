SPRING GLEN - In loving memory of Christian E. Lapp, 78, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 peacefully at his home.
He was born in New Holland on June 23, 1944. He was the husband of Ruth (Stoltzfus) Lapp and the late Rachel (Beiler) Lapp. He is survived by four children, Nancy Ann Esch (Melvin) of Lykens, Naomi Zook (David) of Spring Glen, Lydia Mae Smucker (Keith) of Millerstown, and Christian Lapp, Jr. (Sadie) of Lykens, three step children Martha Fisher (Mahlon), Barbi Stoltzfus (Amos), Marianne Fisher (Allan), two brothers Elmer Lapp (Sadie), Melvin Lapp, and four sisters, Rachel, Lomie (Leroy), Barbie (Ephraim) Stoltzfus, Naomi (David) Esch. He is also survived by sister-in-law Lydia Lapp, 43 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, a great granddaughter, brother Jonathan, brother-in-law Stephen, sister-in-law Sara Ann Lapp.
Funeral ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 and interment will take place at the Spring Glen Cemetery.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral.