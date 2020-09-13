Christian D. Serrano, 12, of Silver Spring, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, he is the son of Nestor "Danny" and Margaret Serrano, with whom he resided.
Christian enjoyed trips to Wildwood, NJ with his family, carnival rides, baseball, swing sets, being tickled, and bouncing on his yoga ball.
In addition to his parents are his brothers, Nathaniel; Nestor; Andrew; sisters, Angelina; Cassandra; Lissandra; Melanie; paternal grandmother, Virginia Vazquez and maternal grandparents, Ronald and Margaret Weaver.
Funeral services will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 247 Main St., Landisville, PA on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Anthony Swamy, officiating. Interment will follow in Silver Spring Cemetery. Friends may view one hour prior to the service. COVID 19 protocols limit funeral home capacity. Seating is limited. Please arrive early and masks will be required. If desired, contributions in Christian's memory to the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development at www.schreiberprdiatric.org would be deeply appreciated.
