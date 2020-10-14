Christian D. Hall, 66, of New Providence, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Chris was raised by his dear mother, Doris (Yeager) Hall, and aunt, Julia Yeager, on Cabbage Hill in Lancaster City, where he met the love of his life, Jody (Shoff) Hall, with whom he spent 44 loving years. Everyone who knew Chris knows Jody was his other half, but he would say she's his whole.
Chris was an only child, but is also survived by his cousin, Lester "Bud" Fisher, whom he revered as a brother. Chris grew an incredible family tree of 5 children and 13 grandchildren whom he loved immensely.
Chris was a hardworking man of many talents. He was a journeyman molder, headed up several security teams, a triaxle dump truck driver, a quarry weighmaster, and a crew leader at Susquehannock State Park.
Some of Chris's favorite things to enjoy in life were cooking, writing, great food, classic movies, music and poetry. But anyone who knew Chris knows that the things that meant the very most to him were God, nature, and his family. Chris spent most of his family time appreciating God's creation through camping, fishing, hiking or just taking a relaxing ride through the bountiful countryside.
Some of Chris's most cherished moments in life were spending anniversaries with his wife Jody watching sunrises over the beaches of Ocean City, Maryland.
Chris taught his family many lessons and values. But the most important lesson he taught them was to cherish the little things that truly matter in life. Hold your family close, always put them first and thank God for your blessings every day.
No matter what challenges Chris may have faced, he always made sure his family was happy and taken care of. He made sure to make the most of every moment and always made his family feel special. He would always tell us, "Work to live, don't live to work." He lived for his family, which today's society desperately needs to appreciate more. He was the rock of our family. Chris was a dedicated and loving son, husband and father who will be very deeply missed.
In addition to his wife, Jody, Chris is survived by four children and their spouses: Chris Hall, husband of Jen, of Hempfield, Dan, of Lancaster, Virginia Bradley, wife of Brandon, of Bainbridge, and Adam Hall, husband of Meagen, of Willow Street, and also survived by 13 grandchildren. Chris was preceded in death by his son, Andy, his mother, Doris, and his aunt, Jule whom he now joins in heaven.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2PM at Susquehannock State Park, 1880 Park Drive, Drumore, PA 17518. To honor Chris's love for nature this is an outdoor event; kindly dress accordingly and bring a chair. Memorial Contributions may be made in Chris' memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
