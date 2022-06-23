Christian C. "Chris" Waltman, 69, of Drumore, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Ruth Ann (VanCleve) Waltman, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clair G. and Nettie M. (Bleacher) Waltman.
Chris attended Solanco schools and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1977, earning the rank of Sergeant. Learning how to weld at age 15, Chris made a career of welding, working for Posey Iron Works, A.B. Rote, Armstrong, and Burnham. He then started his own business, Chris' Welding and Fabrication, and he retired in 2019. He also provided transportation for the Amish community. Chris was a skilled tradesman, known for his quality craftsmanship, and he was affectionately referred to as "Chris the welder" by Amish children.
Chris looked forward to hunting each year and he enjoyed raising whitetail deer at his home. He will be remembered for his infectious laugh and being a jokester. Even during his illness, Chris still had his sense of humor and a positive outlook on life. He was a member of Wrightsdale Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Jonathan K. Waltman (Angel); daughter, Carrie A. Haines (Michael); brothers, William T. Waltman (Linda) and Ronald L. Waltman (Christine); sisters, Shelia M. Twyman and Teresa J. Frey (Harry); sister-in-law, Lisa Waltman; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James G. Waltman.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566. There will be viewings at the church on Monday, June 27, from 6 p.m. 8 p.m., and on Tuesday, June 28, from 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Chris' memory to a charity of your choice.
