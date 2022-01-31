Christian B. Shirk, 72, of Narvon, reached his Heavenly home on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
He was married 34 years to Gail Lynn Gossert Shirk. Born in Goodville, he was the son of the late Christian S. and Esther R. Beery Shirk.
Christian retired as a dispatcher from Sunrise Transport where he had worked for 35 years. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Denver. His interests included hunting, golf and woodworking.
Surviving besides his wife are five sons, Michael S. husband of April Willwerth Shirk of Pottsville, Terry L. husband of Nicole Balliet Shirk of Pittsburgh, Christian G. husband of Maria Claros Shirk of Mobile, AL, Trevor J. husband of Olivia Davis Shirk of Albany, MO and Tyler J. husband of Alexis Shoop Shirk of Reinholds; a daughter, Tracey L. wife of Mark A. Philips of Elverson; 23 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; three brothers, Edwin B. husband of Ruth W. Martin Shirk of Ephrata, Paul L. husband of the late Jessie L. Witmer Shirk of New Holland, and John J. husband of Ada N. Zimmerman Shirk of Fivepointville; four sisters, Edith M. Henry of Rockingham, VA, Ruth K. wife of Robert D. Good of East Earl, Reba M. wife of the late Garry D. Kline of Rockingham, VA and Miriam L. wife of the late David P. Trunk of Rome, PA. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amber Joy Shirk, a brother, Noah Ward, and three sisters, Lois Virginia, wife of Homer D. Rhodes of Dayton, VA, Mary Etta, wife of the late Harry R. Hoover of East Earl, and Mabel Irene, wife of the late Floyd W. Martin of Versailles, MO.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 2, at 1:00 P.M. at the Berean Bible Church, 675 Lincoln Gardens Drive, Ephrata, PA. Interment in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery. Viewings will be held at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 West Main St., New Holland, PA on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and at the church on Wednesday from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 630 Janet Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com