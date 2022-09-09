Christian B. Miller, 80, of 815 Wallace Road, New Holland, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at his home. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Aaron and Mary Blank Miller. He was the husband of Rebecca Beiler Miller.
Christ had owned Miller Fiberglass and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 5 children, Miriam married to Jonathan Stoltzfus, Jr., Ronks, Michael married to Ruthie Lapp Miller, New Holland, Allen married to Becky Esh Miller, David married to Anne Stoltzfus Miller, both of Bird-in-Hand, Nancy married to Levi Stoltzfus, Smoketown; 25 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; a brother, David married to Sylvia Miller, Bird-in-Hand; 3 sisters, Amanda Esh, Bird-in-Hand, Elizabeth Glick, Leola, and Nancy Lapp, Intercourse. He was preceded in death by brothers, John and Aaron Miller.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 9 AM EST with interment following in Dry Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
